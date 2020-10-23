'Terminator' actress Hamilton talks with UVa president in film festival event

“I'm lucky enough to not think about myself in those terms because I think that would be a terrible thing to try to live up to, and to be this sort of monolith of female empowerment,” she said. “My answer is to always try to neutralize that, because I want to play all kinds of women.”

Returning as Conner in 2019’s "Dark Fate" was — in addition to being physically arduous — mentally difficult, Hamilton said. However, she opted to join the film after deciding that she could “bring some fire” to the role.

“I had to go into my deepest sorrow and disappointment every day because that's who [Sarah Conner] is,” Hamilton said. “She's disappointed in humanity and she's just lost and fierce, so there's no way to avoid doing the deep painful work in order to bring that to the screen.”

It was on the set of "Dark Fate" that Hamilton met Lynn. Lynn said she joined the film during preproduction with the intention of being hands-on. Once on set, she said she was impressed with Hamilton’s dedication to the role.