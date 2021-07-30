Teenage girl goes missing in Charlottesville

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.
Hadaesha Mary Estella Haynes, 17, was reported missing from the 100 block of Longwood Avenue on Thursday. Haynes lives in Columbia, Maryland, and may have left the Charlottesville area, according to police.
Haynes is a Black and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a Beatles T-shirt and ripped black jeans.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the city police at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
— Staff reports
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.