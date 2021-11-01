Technology puts strength in patients' backbones

The idea is to put the spine right, add spacers to keep it straight and to have the body grow bone over the hardware to create a strong support where the disc once was.

“We’re often putting rods and screws in to reconstruct the spine with the goal of getting the bones that the rods and screws span to knit together solid as one, or to fuse,” Smith said. “The problem is that the rods and screws we put in are metal, and metal is imperfect. If the bones don’t knit together solid across those [devices], then the metal has to carry the body’s stress indefinitely. The metal can then fatigue, fracture and fail or the screws can pull out or rods can crack.”

An estimated 6 million adults have mild to severe spinal deformity and 1.6 million seek treatment for the condition, either surgery or other treatment, each year.

Prior to aprevo, most spacers were off-the-shelf, devices made from surgical plastics and metals in particular sizes. While those implants have different heights to fit different length spines, they’re basically pre-formed blocks.

Aprevo is different, said Smith, who worked with Carlsmed to develop the device.