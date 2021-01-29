Tavern on the James co-owner charged with animal cruelty

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The claim that Marshall poured hot water on a cat attracted negative attention to the restaurant’s Facebook page, with people leaving angry comments on the restaurant’s posts and leaving one-star reviews.

On Jan. 21, a post attributed to Marshall was published on the restaurant’s page, addressing the concerns and the details of the incident.

In the post, Marshall wrote that he agreed there had been an act of cruelty toward the cat and humans alike. Marshall wrote that, prior to the incident, he offered a patron $50 to relocate the cat to a farm, but then the cat “exhibited dangerous and violent reactions to human contact and located itself directly at the front door.”

Marshall admitted to splashing water on the cat out of concern for the safety of the restaurant’s customers, though the post does not indicate the temperature of the water.

“Think of your child that might try to pet the cat and have their eyes scratched or receive a disease from contact,” Marshall wrote. “The cruelty to the cat is this, out of human compassion and ignorance we had employees and customers feeding this feral cat on my porch which in turn caused the cat to position itself at our entrance.”