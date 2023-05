Firefighters burn off the contents of a 500-gallon propane tank that was dislodged from its base on the railroad tracks and fell into the Rivanna Trail off of Kenwood Lane in Charlottesville on Monday, May 1, 2023. According to the Charlottesville Fire Department, the propane tank fell the day before due to its weathered foundation. No environmental concerns have been reported at this time and the Charlottesville Fire Department is taking care of the matter in a safe and controlled manner, officials said.