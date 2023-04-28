Jake Van Yahres checks his pruning handiwork on a young oak in a front yard on Ninth Street in Charlottesville on Friday, Arbor Day in the U.S. and several other countries.

This oak was among roughly 40 trees donated and planted last fall by ReLeaf Cville, a public-private partnership, to rebuild some of the city's dwindling tree canopy and provide summer shade in the city's 10th & Page neighborhood.

"For each tree we made probably two to three cuts that will change the trajectory of its life to be a lot healthier," Van Yahres told The Daily Progress. "So it's probably the most beneficial pruning you can do."