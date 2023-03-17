A row of three trees in front of the new Sentara building at 10th and E. High Street had just begun to blossom. But they, along with a three-transformer utility pole, were mowed down Thursday night by the driver of a sport utility vehicle.

Gordon O'Neil Durrett, 40, has been charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level between .15-.20%, according to a report filed by Charlottesville Police officer B.M. Bentz. Tire tracks on the sidewalk and scraped bricks along the Sentara structure provided next-day evidence that the vehicle had been traveling eastward on High before leaving the roadway just before its intersection with Lexington and 10th Streets.

Due to the ensuing utility repairs, High Street remained closed until mid-morning Friday. The power outage caused Velocity Urgent Care to remain closed all day Friday, according to Doug Dunaway, director of clinic integration. He said the clinic opened on November 14.