The Charlottesville Police Department has “neutralized” an armed man who fired multiple shots near the Red Roof Inn off Emmet Street north of the Route 250 Bypass.

A shelter-in-place warning for the area has been lifted.

Police with Charlottesville and Albemarle County responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. A shelter-in-place warning was issued. The police said it shut down the area to traffic and was negotiating with the man at 11:35 a.m.

“The suspect pointed a firearm at several officers. Officers engaged the suspect, striking him,” the Charlottesville Police Department tweeted at 12:25 p.m. “The suspect is in critical condition.”

The injured suspect was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center.

The shelter in place was lifted at 12:27 p.m., according to an Albemarle County Police Department tweet.

Charlottesville City Schools said students would be remaining inside during the school day. Five Albemarle County schools – including Albemarle High, Greer Elementary, Journey Middle, Ivy Creek and Center I – were sheltering in place Tuesday morning. Albemarle County Public Schools said there is no imminent danger to the schools.

This is a developing a story.