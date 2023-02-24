Charlottesville City Schools has released a public survey to gain feedback on developing a new strategic plan.

The online survey asks participants what priorities they think the school district should set for the next five years. Students, parents, school employees and community members are invited to give feedback.

The strategic plan will guide Charlottesville City Schools from August 2023 through July 2029, according to a schools statement. The district plans to begin drafting a plan in May in order to seek approval by the school board during the summer.

For more information, visit Charlottesville City Schools’ website.