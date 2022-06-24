Supreme Court strikes down Roe but abortion still legal in Virginia

As expected, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 49-year-old precedent Friday that created a Constitutional right to access an abortion.

The decision was foreshadowed last month when a draft opinion was leaked, which galvanized local supporters of abortion access. They rallied on the Downtown Mall, held forums and donated to the local abortion fund, which helps people seeking abortion care.

Charlottesville has two of the state’s 16 abortion clinics. Friday’s decision isn’t expected to immediately affect those clinics because the right to an abortion is protected in state law. Currently, a woman can have an abortion up to the 25th week of pregnancy.

“Abortion is legal in Virginia,” Del. Sally Hudson said on Twitter shortly after the decision was released. “Abortion will stay legal in Virginia so long as we remember that abortion rights are always on the ballot in Virginia.”

Hudson has previously said that she was concerned about the Supreme Court striking down its 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that prohibited states from placing significant obstacles in the path of a pregnant person seeking an abortion.

The majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito did strike down Casey in addition to Roe v. Wade.

"While this does not effectively end abortion in America, it is a monumental step in the direction of protecting life and placing that decision squarely in the hands of the American people," Liberty University President Jerry Prevo said in a statement released Friday. "I am proud that we are now officially training the first post Roe-v-Wade generation of leaders who will be champions for Christ to continue to advocate for the life of mothers and their unborn babies.”

Abortion providers in Virginia are expecting an influx of patients as nearby states impose restrictions. In Kentucky, a law banning abortion will go into effect immediately. In Tennessee, abortion will be banned in 30 days. Other nearby states have imposed abortion restrictions.

Hudson said in May that if that happened, the state’s executive branch could add more steps or regulations. In recent years, Virginia Democrats have worked to expand access to abortion, including allowing a woman to consult with a provider online and receive medication in the mail.

“There’s no law protecting that,” Hudson said. “The General Assembly on its own can’t continue to protect that kind of access, which makes a huge deal for a lot of patients to get abortion care at the time when it is safest and most convenient and most private.”

The Blue Ridge Abortion Fund, founded in 1989, has been building up staff in recent years to better meet demand for its services and prepare for further growth. Last year, the fund fielded more than 1,800 calls and gave out more than $600,000.

By comparison, the fund received 697 calls in 2017 and gave out about $150,000, according to its 2021 impact report. In the organization’s 30-year history, more than 7,500 people have received assistance, and 6,000 of those came in the last five years.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement Friday that he has asked a group of lawmakers to bring together other legislators and advocates to make a plan for next steps when the legislature returns in January.

“The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions,” he said. “We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life.”

Gavin Oxley, who served as president of the University of Virginia's chapter of Future Medical Professionals for Life prior to his graduation, said abortion should never have been considered a Constitutional right.

"Any judicial notion it ever was has now been squashed," he said. "This is also a victory for the preborn and their mothers all across our country."

Oxley, who now serves as the board chairman for the national organization, said abortion is never a necessity. He said the ruling will not impact medical care in cases of miscarriage.

"Abortion is the intentional taking of an innocent human life. In medically complicated circumstances, an early delivery is always a more life-affirming option, treating both mother and child as patients, without discrimination. The child is, sadly, not alive in cases of miscarriage," he said. "This, therefore, is not an abortion, and women will still get the quality care they need and deserve."

Daily Progress staff writer Bryan McKenzie contributed to this article

