Supreme Court of Virginia denies appeals from two men convicted in rally beating

Two men convicted in the beating of a counterprotester following the violent 2017 Unite the Right rally were denied appeals by the Supreme Court of Virginia Wednesday.

In May 2018, Jacob Goodwin and Alex Ramos were both found guilty in Charlottesville Circuit Court of malicious wounding and later sentenced to eight years and six years in prison, respectively. Both men appealed the verdicts.

In September 2019, counsel for the two men presented their cases to a three-judge panel of the Virginia Court of Appeals, and expressed concerns with the Charlottesville court’s jury selection process, venue and the severity of the malicious wounding convictions.

The appeals were denied in November 2019 and then appealed to the state Supreme Court where they were denied Thursday.