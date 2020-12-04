 Skip to main content
Support our local businesses with the Daily Progress Shop Local program
Support our local businesses with the Daily Progress Shop Local program

Daily Progress sign

The Daily Progress

To our Valued Readers:

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.

Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time. Special thanks go to the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business. Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by clicking the link below.

https://localbusiness.lee.net/daily-progress

Sincerely,

Peter S. Yates

President

