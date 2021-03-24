Study shows vaccines could protect against coronavirus from COVID to common cold

Researchers at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are cooperating on a COVID-19 vaccine that may protect against existing and future strains of the virus and similar coronaviruses while costing only about $1 a dose.
Efforts by UVa Health System’s Dr. Steven L. Zeichner and Virginia Tech’s Dr. Xiang-Jin Meng have prevented pigs from getting sick with a coronavirus called porcine epidemic diarrhea by using one of two vaccines, one created for the pig virus and one for COVID-19.
The vaccines were developed using an innovative approach that could create a universal vaccine for coronaviruses from COVID to the common cold.
The vaccine uses a new platform that Zeichner invented to rapidly create new vaccines. The shots would be easy to store and transport, even to remote areas. They could also be produced in mass quantities using existing vaccine-manufacturing factories.
“Our new platform offers a new route to rapidly produce vaccines at very low cost that can be manufactured in existing facilities around the world, which should be particularly helpful for pandemic response,” Zeichner said.
Zeichner and Meng’s vaccines target a part of spike proteins on coronaviruses, the sharp points protruding from the virus that latch onto other cells to gain entry to the cell’s interior to reproduce.
The spike protein, also known as a viral fusion peptide, is nearly universal among coronaviruses and does not differ in the many genetic mutations of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
“With the emergence of various SARS-CoV-2 variants, a vaccine targeting a conserved region of all coronaviruses such as the fusion peptide may potentially lead to a broadly protective candidate vaccine,” said Meng. “Such a vaccine, if successful, would be of significant value against variant virus strains.”
The porcine diarrhea virus and the COVID-19 virus are distant relatives and have similar fusion peptides. The porcine virus has struck around the world, sickening pigs so badly that nearly 10% of those infected in the U.S. died.
The study gave researchers a chance to test a vaccine theory in the virus’ native host with similar physiology and immunology as humans.
Meng and Zeichner found both vaccines prevented serious illnesses, thought they did not entirely prevent infection. In fact, the COVID vaccine actually helped fight the diarrhea-inducing virus.
The vaccines also primed the immune system of the pigs to mount a much more vigorous immune response to the infections.
Zeichner’s new vaccine-production platform involves synthesizing the DNA that directs the production of a piece of the virus and placing it in genetically altered E. coli bacteria. The new host bacteria creates fusion peptides on its surface for easy antibody creation.
To produce the vaccine, the E. coli bacteria are grown in a fermenter, similar to those used to make beer, then killed with a low concentration of formalin.
“Killed whole-cell vaccines are currently in widespread use to protect against deadly diseases like cholera and pertussis. Factories in many low-to-middle-income countries around the world are making hundreds of millions of doses of those vaccines per year now, for a $1 per dose or less,” Zeichner said. “It may be possible to adapt those factories to make this new vaccine. Since the technology is very similar, the cost should be similar too.”
Although promising, more studies need to be done, including human trials.
Zeichner noted that two schools known for their rivalry work well together when needed.
“If UVa and Virginia Tech scientists can work together to try to do something positive to address the pandemic, then maybe there is some hope for collaboration and cooperation in the country at large,” he said.