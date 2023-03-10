Regional elementary and middle schoolers will gather Saturday morning for a good old-fashioned spell-off.

Champion spellers from public and private schools will clash at the Daily Progress-News Virginian Central Virginia Regional Spelling Bee.

The last speller standing will earn a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland on June 2.

Saturday's bee will be held at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of Albemarle High School at 2775 Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville.

Last year’s regional champion was Henry Mathewes of Henley Middle School. His winning word was "quittance."