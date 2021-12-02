Strange times fueled UVa physician during pandemic

It turned out, they did not have it.

“We were looking to our public health officials, at the time,” Mathers said. “Here in Charlottesville, we started seeing people with pneumonia-like illnesses that were negative for flu but who hadn’t traveled. When we called for public health testing to see if it could be COVID, there was no testing availability.”

Despite federal assurances from the CDC and Food and Drug Administration and even then-President Trump, those who needed tests found they couldn’t find one.

“It was around March 8 that Dr. Mendy Poulter said we have to figure this out and how are we going to do it? I realized no one else was going to do this, so we better,” Mathers recalled.

While Mathers and others on the team dealt with the CDC and the FDA to get test ingredients approved, an extra bureaucratic layer installed at the pandemic’s start, COVID started to hit home.