Storm warning through Sunday morning as ice moves in

The Charlottesville area is under a winter storm warning until Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service said there was a possible total daytime ice accumulation of between 0.2 to 0.4 of an inch, and new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible overnight.

Most of Saturday morning brought rain and freezing rain to the area.

On Sunday there is a slight chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain after 10 a.m. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43, according to the weather service.

The Virginia Department of Transportation asked that the public stay off the roads Saturday, as plows spread salt and sand.

As of Saturday afternoon, few in the Charlottesville area had lost power, according to electric providers. Louisa County had nearly 1,700 customers without power.