Robin Hanes always had a soft spot for the massive tree behind the Sunoco gas station on East High Street. Unfortunately, hidden inside the trunk, the tree had a soft spot of its own. The towering plant came crashing down Monday evening during a storm.

"It was a wonderful tree," Hanes told The Daily Progress. "It was the biggest white walnut that I knew of."

She said that that volunteers reported no visible problems when removing vines from the tree three or four years ago.

"I had driven by recently, and it looked really healthy," she said.

But on Tuesday morning, the trunk told a different story. The splintered edges of the trunk hid a trove of gray, diseased wood.

"Deceased 7/4/23," is how Hanes updated the tree's listing that afternoon at notabletrees.org. This tree with its nearly 12-foot circumference was one of the first trees added to a list of 73 notable local trees compiled by the nonprofit Charlottesville Tree Stewards, according to Hanes.

Also known as a butternut, the tree is known to botanists as juglans cinerea and is prized for its edible nuts and production of a yellow-orange dye.

"White walnuts are pretty rare, and this one was quite a survivor to live that close to a gas station and a house and not get cut down," said Hanes.

Ben Shifflett of Shifflett Tree Service was clearing the leafy debris from an adjacent lot Tuesday morning.

"This time of year when they've got all that foliage they're like big kites," Shifflett told The Daily Progress, "and the wind just pushes them over."

When the tree crashed to the ground Monday night, it totaled four of the six cars that were parked at the adjacent property at 606 Gillespie Ave. One of them was vital to resident Rick Johnson.

"We're all out of a car on the Fourth of July," said Johnson, as he stood by his Chevy Malibu with its back window smashed out, its roof caved in and its body extensively damaged.

"It bent the whole car," said Johnson. "It totaled our car."

A mason, Johnson is on a job in Buckingham County, and he said that his wife often used the car to deliver groceries through the Instacart service.

"This is our only vehicle," said Johnson. "I'm going to be out of work for a while."

Compounding his woes, Johnson said that he carried only liability insurance on the car, a situation that appears to leave him with no obvious path to compensation.

"We're shot," he said.

While the tree was rooted in the Sunoco property, tree law can be complicated, according to legal analyst David Heilberg, who urges those with automobile damage to see if they have collision or comprehensive coverage.

"That would be the remedy," Heilberg said.

He also recommended reaching out to the Sunoco owner to see if the station has premises liability insurance or an umbrella policy.

"That's sad," said Heilberg. "I really hope those people can find some insurance somewhere."

Sunoco owner Trevor Hammer told The Daily Progress that he was stunned by the damage.

"It wasn't good," said Hammer. "I'm trying to get in touch with the insurance agent and see what they say."