State, UVa police seek missing senior with cognitive impairment

The Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a senior citizen who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Tommy Lee Bradley, 71, was last seen when he walked out of the University of Virginia Medical Center at 1215 Lee Street at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the state police. The direction he was heading is not known.

He is described as white man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing neon green t-shirt, blue jeans, gray/white sneakers and a black hoodie bearing “S&P Logging.”

Because his disappearance poses a threat to his safety, people who may have seen Bradley are urged to contact the UVa Police Department at (434) 924-7166.

