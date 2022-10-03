State sends Albemarle County voters wrong address for early balloting

Despite what the notice in the mail said, you cannot cast an early ballot in Albemarle County’s general election at the Mailbox Express in 5th Street Station.

You’re going to have to go to the County Office Building at 1600 Fifth Street.

“The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a voter notice to all registered voters over the past week and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as our mailing address at the Mailbox Express in 5th Street Station, which is incorrect,” officials with the county election office said in an email Monday night.

An official ballot drop box is located at the office building, officials said.

“The Official Ballot Dropbox has a sign with instructions informing voters of the proper instruction for casting your votes. If you have additional questions about this state voter notice error or need additional assistance from the Elections Office, please call (434) 972-4173 or email VoterRegistration@albemarle.org.”

Voters can metaphorically pull the level for their candidates in three ways: by mail, early in-person voting or at the official polling precinct on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Monday, Oct. 17, is the last day to register to vote to be eligible to cast a ballot in the General Election.

Officials said any registered voter can apply to vote by mail for the upcoming election, but applications must be submitted by Oct. 28.

“However, we recommend sending them in as soon as possible,” officials noted in the email.

Mail-in ballots must be mailed in to the Voter Registration Office or personally delivered to the Voter Registration Office in the pre-addressed envelope sent with the ballot by Nov. 8, officials said.

“You can mail your ballot to the Voter Registration Office at the County Office Building or drop it in the ballot drop box at the front entrance to the building,” they said.

Early in-person voting began Sept. 23 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. Registered voters can vote early in-person in Conference Room A at the Fifth Street County Office Building.

Voters will be asked to present an acceptable ID, get checked in on the electronic poll books and will then be handed a ballot and directed to a ballot marking booth.

After marking the ballot, voters will insert their votes into the ballot scanning machine.

Early voting is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 8:30 am to 5 p.m..

All 30 Albemarle County voting precinct polling places will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and enhanced cleaning and distancing protocols will be in effect to keep voters safe.

To find a polling place, visit https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/ for information.