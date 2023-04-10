Virginia State Police are investigating a Friday night wreck in the Gum Spring area of Louisa County that left one dead.

Police said on Monday they responded to a reported two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Cross Country Road and J and R Drive at 8:15 p.m.

According to police reports, 62-year-old Elise Laverne Mills of Gum Spring was driving a 2004 Chrysler Crossfire traveling south on Cross Country Road when she crossed the double solid line into the northbound lane. She reportedly then struck a 2006 Dodge Caravan drive by 46-year-old Steven Andrew Jarvis of Mineral head on.

“Mills died on the scene, she was not wearing a seatbelt,” Virginia State Police said in a Monday statement. “Jarvis suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.”

Police said Mills was intoxicated at the time of the collision and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

“This crash remains under investigation,” police said.