STAB’s Kymora Johnson selected for All American Games

Saint Anne’s-Belfield School’s Kymora Johnson has been selected to play in the McDonald’s All American Games this year.

Johnson, a point guard, will be one of 48 basketball players, 24 boys and 24 girls, from across the country competing in Houston in March.

She was picked from a list of 722 nominees by analysts, scouts, media members and coaches, according to a statement from McDonald’s.

Johnson committed in September to playing for the University of Virginia’s women’s basketball program after leaving Saint Anne’s-Belfield School.

The 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game takes place in Houston on March 28. The game will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Former players who have been showcased at the exhibition include Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young and Breanna Stewart.