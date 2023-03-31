The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is scheduled to open on Saturday.

Proceeds will support the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library, the library system that serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson.

Books, music, movies and games will be sold from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Saturday through April 9 at 300 Albemarle Square in the Albemarle Square Shopping Center.

Bargain lovers should take notice of the “half-price days” planned for April 8 and 9, according to a library statement.

For more information, visit jmrlfriends.org.