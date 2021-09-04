Spotted lanternflies put area vineyards, orchards on notice

“There's going to be an eradication effort, but it's a reproducing population where it's been found,” Downing said. “So eradication is unlikely, but it'll be tried.”

If people find the insect, they are asked to kill it, take a photo and contact the extension office at albemarle.ext.vt.edu/Spotted_LanternFly.

They are also asked to scrape off or smash egg masses, which are about 1 to 1.5 inches long, grayish-brown in color and covered with a grey, waxy coating. Adults lay their eggs in the fall. Eggs then hatch in the spring and early summer and undergo four nymphal instars before adults begin appearing in July, becoming abundant in August.

The lanternfly can lay its eggs on railroad cars, vehicles, wood pallets and even rock, which allow it to spread easier. They are particularly attracted to the tree of heaven, or Ailanthus altissima, an invasive plant species with a strong presence in Virginia.

The Albemarle extension office has been training volunteers and monitoring for spotted lanternfly at various sites across the county since April 2020.

Stephen Barnard, president of the Monticello Wine Trail, said they’re currently focusing on monitoring and showing wineries what they look like and how to identify the insect.