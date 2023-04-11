Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell, two of the white nationalists who lost a major civil conspiracy trial over their roles in the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally-turned-riot in Charlottesville, have filed briefs attempting to overturn the verdicts against them.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs, vexed by a post-trial ruling that trimmed their damage awards from about $26 million to $2.35 million and provided less than half their requested legal fees, have also filed a notice of appeal.

The November 2021 trial stretched over 22 days to determine whether 17 defendants engaged in racial conspiracy, and a jury determined that they did. However, some plaintiffs received no compensatory damages, and the jury's $24 million award of punitive damages was slashed late last year by the presiding judge to just $350,000.

In early March, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe awarded $4.9 million in expenses and legal fees to the legal team led by New York-based attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Karen Dunn. They had sought $14.6 million in fees and expenses.

In his March 17 appeal brief to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Spencer alleged that a neo-Nazi's vehicular murder of a 32-year-old anti-racist counter-protester named Heather Heyer and rally organizer Jason Kessler's Charlottesville residence pre- and post-rally combined to raise too much local emotion and controversy to give Spencer a fair trial. In making that argument, Spencer noted that many Americans view the city of Charlottesville and the rally as interchangeable.

"If any trial were deserving of a change of venue," Spencer wrote, "it was this one."

He also opposed the striking of his motion for summary judgment which he conceded was submitted past the deadline. He claimed, however, that as a pro se – i.e., lawyerless – defendant his mistake was understandable and not injurious to the proceedings.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said that the strongest part of Spencer's brief is his allegation that a Charlottesville trial location may have presented some fairness problems.

"I think that's a well taken argument," Tobias told The Daily Progress. "I don't think that people would dispute the notion that this was harmful to Charlottesville and that it would be more difficult to get a fair trial in Charlottesville."

However, Tobias said that since money, not liberty, is all that's at stake, that change-of-venue motions are rarely granted in a civil case.

"It's extremely rare," said Tobias. "Like one in a thousand or some tiny percentage."

Tobias said that anyone contesting the outcome of this trial would have to demonstrate that there was some error in the trial – not just a disagreement with the outcome.

"On appeal you have to make a compelling case to reverse the judge and the jury which found the facts," said Tobias.

A University of Virginia graduate, Spencer has been widely criticized for putting a modern sheen on the age-old scourge of racism, particularly by popularizing the term "alt-right." Before the international fallout after what happened in Charlottesville ended his public speeches, Spencer had a career as a speaker on college campuses.

The law professor said this pro se brief was smoother than most that he's read.

"He has some of the lingo down, but it wasn't that persuasive," Tobias said. "Parties are better served when they have legal representation."

Another pro se appeal is waged by Christopher Cantwell. The so-called Crying Nazi, Cantwell alleged in a March 20 brief that the federal jury in Charlottesville had "improper passion and prejudice" and that his imprisonment on unrelated charges made mounting a proper defense impossible.

"Among the many ways that Cantwell's defense was prejudiced," Cantwell wrote, "was that witnesses were being deposed without him being notified and those witnesses testified against him at trial."

Tobias contends that Cantwell's brief faces an uphill battle.

"It seems like the core of the argument – if there is one – is that he wasn't responsible for anything that happened," said Tobias.

Tobias said that courts try to see past the stylistic flaws of pro se briefs even when they contain redundancies or other problems.

"People are entitled to make a defense," said Tobias. "I supposed the judges and the clerks will do the best they can, but I don't think the court will find it very compelling."

In addition to Spencer and Cantwell, other defendants indicating a desire to appeal include Michael Hill, Nathan Damigo and the League of the South white nationalist group. The plaintiffs, including lead plaintiff Elizabeth Sines, have also filed a notice of appeal.

One person not appealing is Kessler, the rally organizer.

"It seems like a waste of time to me," Kessler wrote in a text to The Daily Progress. "I don't have any faith in the courts."