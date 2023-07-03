Sit, speak and stay a while: Community members are welcome to play music, read aloud and share other calm activities with dogs and cats at Charlottesville's animal shelter to help keep them calm during July Fourth fireworks.

The Charlottesville Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Peaceful Pets event is from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at 3355 Berkmar Drive. Volunteers can choose to read to the animals, play music for them or simply speak to them. Participants will be seated outside the kennels.

Fireworks can be stressful for dogs and cats, and the goal for the evening is to keep pets calm and reduce anxiety.

Donations of treats and toys for the pets are welcome; a collection station will be set up in the lobby.

The laid-back celebration is free. To sign up, or to learn more, go to caspca.org.