Soundwave study seeks fix for erectile dysfunction

“We want to see if this is a valid treatment, if there are other effects like pain and discomfort and how desirable it is as an alternative to drugs,” Smith said. “We want to take it to the next level and see if it is effective.”

Shockwave therapy uses non-invasive, pulsed sound waves. The waves cause ripples in the soft tissues, stimulate the body’s immune response to increase blood flow to the area and actually rebuild blood vessels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved focused soundwaves for some musculoskeletal disorders. The National Institutes of Health have conducted numerous studies that show the soundwaves are effective for treating plantar fasciitis and tendonitis issues.

“When [shockwaves are] applied to an organ, the relatively weak, yet focused [waves] interact with the targeted deep tissues where they cause mechanical stress and microtrauma,” states a 2017 National Institutes of Health study conducted in Israel. “This induces a cascade of biological reactions that result in the release of angiogenic factors which in turn trigger neovascularization of the tissue with subsequent improvement of the blood supply.”

What that means, Smith said, is that the soundwaves get the body to react as if it was being stressed or injured.

