Some in Scottsville area still without internet, phone service nearly two months after storm

“We ran into logistical issues of being able to find that length of copper,” he said. “I think between COVID and everything else, supplies are limited, so it took us longer than we typically hope for to get the copper in place and get it in town and get it hung back up and spliced in.”

Kelly said sometimes service tickets are marked canceled when they were actually grouped into a larger outage ticket, which happened on Mountain Vista Road.

When asked how many customers were still out, Kelly said he was only aware of those on Mountain Vista Road. County Supervisor Liz Palmer, who represents the Samuel Miller District, said she had been getting many emails from constituents about outages.

Kelly said, “... there’s definitely individual customer issues as every storm goes through.”

He said lightning can do damage on a widespread basis, taking out a piece of equipment or copper wires, or the electricity can run up through a home’s connection to the network.

“We have some protectors on the side of homes that hopefully absorb any of those lightning strikes but when that happens, they end up losing service, so we can go and replace those inside guts on the side of the house,” he said. “It's not to say we don't have individual customers out of service on any given day, but as far as outages, [Mountain Vista Road is] the only one I’m aware of.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.