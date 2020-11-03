Socially distanced voters cast ballots locally

At Crozet Elementary School, voters were trickling in through the afternoon. An election worker said fewer than 10 people had put their ballot in the drop box, opting instead to just vote in person.

The quiet afternoon at the school was only broken occasionally as vehicles with flags supporting President Donald Trump drove by and honked at the party volunteers.

At Albemarle High School, volunteers said the day’s turnout was slow but expected.

For first-time voter Raylaja Waller, not having to wait was more encouraging for her and made the whole process more accessible.

“It was a quick and speedy process,” she said. “I didn’t feel pressure to vote.”

She thought voting would be on computers, so she was glad to see the paper ballots.

“I’m old-fashioned,” she said.

UVa

On Monday, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan exhorted students and staff to vote, reminded them that the election’s outcome might not be known for days or weeks and encouraged them to follow pandemic safety protocols if protesting or demonstrating.