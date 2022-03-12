Snowfall less than expected in Charlottesville-Albemarle region, high winds and low temperatures expected overnight

The threat of severe weather resulted in cancelations of several programs and sporting events across the region for Saturday. The Daily Progress-sponsored spelling bee championship was postponed and another date will be announced.

While Saturday’s expected snow storm may have been more of a flurry for Central Virginia, the National Weather Service is still warning that low temperatures and high winds are likely into Sunday.

The area was under a National Weather Service advisory until 3 p.m. Saturday that warned of a winter storm followed by a blast of Arctic air. While the expected two to four inches of snow didn’t hit the ground locally, higher elevations got a bit of both.

“There’s definitely a lot of wind and a lot of snow there,” said Kyle Pallozzi, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Snowfall is winding down, but it will still be very windy. Even if it’s not falling from the sky, snow will be blowing around on the ground, which can cause issues,” Pallozzi said.

Pallozzi said Charlottesville and Albemarle County can expect to see a dip to 16 degrees overnight with a wind chill as low as six degrees. While Sunday will start off chilly, temperatures should reach a high of 46 degrees and sunny by afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urged residents to postpone non-essential travel as temperatures dipping below freezing combined with wet snow may make roads slick and icy.

According to VDOT, snowplow operators and contract crews are treating roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction.

Temperatures are expected to rebound Monday and through the rest of the week, reaching the low- to mid-60s by Wednesday.

