Snow, wind expected for region and Blue Ridge Mountains

An old adage has March coming in like a lion, but Central Virginians may be forgiven if that metaphorical big cat seems more like a snow leopard.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some parts of the area and a hazardous weather advisory for most of the region as another winter storm blows into the region for Saturday.

As much as an inch of snow is predicted for Charlottesville and Albemarle County with up to three inches in higher elevations, according to the weather service.

Winds are expected to blow as hard as 55 miles per hour in upper elevations and western areas of the county as a low pressure and cold front blows in through the day.

Around Charlottesville, winds are likely to gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

“Latest guidance has shifted slightly east with the track of the surface low,” meteorologists said on the service’s website. “With this scenario, confidence increases for accumulating snow across most locations Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.”

Rain is expected to begin early Saturday around 3 a.m. and then change to snow. According to the advisory, the steadiest snow will be Saturday morning. A winter storm warning for the Blue Ridge Mountains will go into effect at 3 a.m.

Meteorologists said on the website that it is unusual to see a rain-to-snow event east of the mountains during this time of year, but point to the strong cold front blowing Arctic air into the area as the cause.

Most of the snowfall is expected during the morning hours with some occasional snow fall as late as 7 p.m.

The snow and rapidly falling temperatures could disrupt travel, according to the weather service. Slippery road conditions and reduced visibility are likely. Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling.

While most of the snowy impact will strike west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, weather service meteorologists say the snow could be seen farther east as well.

“Confidence is still highest over the mountains and west of Interstate 95,” they wrote. “There is increasing confidence for snow accumulation along and east of Interstate 95 as well.”