Smithfield to donate food to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Smithfield Foods’ headquarters are in Isle of Wight County.

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the world, has announced it will donate hundreds of thousands of servings of protein to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which has a distribution center in Charlottesville, serves 25 counties and eight cities, according to a statement.

At 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Smithfield said company representatives will present the donations and provide lunch for employees at the food bank’s headquarters in Verona.

Later in the week on Friday, the company said it will donate food at Feeding Southwest Virginia, which serves Montgomery County where Virginia Tech is located.

The two events are part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative, according to the statement.

