Skill machines get stay of execution to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Queen of Virginia is by far the largest distributor is the state, with their closest competitor, VGM of Virginia, LLC, operating 358 machines, according to numbers provided by Virginia ABC.

Earlier this year, it was estimated by the state that more than 9,000 skill machines were in operation across the commonwealth. Numbers compiled by state ABC show that more than 10,000 machines are currently registered throughout the state.

By the end of June 2021 it is estimated skill machines could raise as much as $150 million for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Our goal is to be a great partner for the Commonwealth of Virginia and help maximize tax revenue for the COVID-19 relief fund,” Rubin said. “During these difficult times, we recognize this funding is critical. We believe skill games can provide reliable recurring tax revenue for the state, and we hope to demonstrate that over the next year.”

The number of Queen of Virginia machines located in Albemarle County and Charlottesville was not available, according to Rubin. However, various Queen machines had been installed in the Charlottesville since a lawsuit from the manufacturer spurred by city Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania was rendered moot by the new legislation.