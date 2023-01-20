Six new members join Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced six new additions to its board of directors.

Rita Bunch of Sentara Martha Jefferson, Libby Edwards-Allbaugh of the accounting service The Tax Ladies, Rudy Fernandez of naval technology company Northrop Grumman, Allison Linney of consulting firm Allison Partners, David Mitchell of real estate business Great Eastern Management Company and Todd Rowley of Old Dominion National Bank have started their three-year terms on the board.

“We’re delighted to add such a strong cohort of leaders to our Board,” Elizabeth Cromwell, president and CEO of the Chamber, said in a statement. “They represent a wide array of industries and backgrounds, and they share a deep commitment to the economic success of our community.”

Outgoing board members are Cristine Nardi of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence, Charles Rotgin of Great Eastern Management Company and Kirby Hutto of the Ting Pavilion event space in downtown Charlottesville.

Founded in 1913, the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that aims to strengthen business in the city through events, advocacy and community engagement.