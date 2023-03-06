The Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

The meeting will include a discussion about the public comment portion of February’s meeting. At that meeting, two people who participated in the January 2022 delegation trip to Winneba, Ghana, expressed concerns about a fellow traveler who engaged “in disrespectful behavior towards other travelers,” according to meeting minutes.

The Sister Cities Commission meeting will be held in the CitySpace large conference room at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. For more information, email cvillesistercities@gmail.com.

Charlottesville’s current sister cities are Besançon, France; Poggio a Caiano, Italy; and Winneba. Huehuetenango, Guatemala, is also listed as a “Friendship City,” according to the commission’s website.