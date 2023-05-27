Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Should a century-old Coca-Cola sign be revived? The question was recently posed to Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review, and now others are voicing their opinions on the Downtown Mall debate.

"I'd have to see it," Mike Stallings told told The Daily Progress as he stood on the bricks beside the so-called ghost sign on a recent evening and peered up at what remains of the ancient advertisement.

On the side of the building fronted by Oyster House Antiques in downtown Charlottesville is a faded and peeling mural that once proclaimed, "Delicious and Refreshing. Drink Coca-Cola. 5¢ Sold everywhere."

Today, that message is competing with other faded signs: an old ad for cigars and a tout for Sloan's Liniment. Most of these commercial pitches are now barely visible, but the faded white script of the Coca-Cola logo can still be made out, even if its former background of bold red and deep green is long gone.

"It's kind of neat the way it is," said Stallings, a Florida resident who was side-tripping to the mall with his wife Susan from their journey to Shenandoah National Park. "We just think it's kinda cool."

Stallings framed the debate.

"If you change it," he asked, "does it detract from the original thing?"

Moments later, Charlottesville resident Fran Smith stared up at the same moribund message, but she offered another perspective.

"You don't want it to be brand new, but you want to bring it out a little bit," Smith told The Daily Progress. "The weather does deteriorate these things."

A recently retired graphic designer, Smith said she found herself captivated by the Coca-Cola logo.

"Look that beautiful C," said Smith. "Just graphically, it's really nice."

Such sentiments echo a debate that played out earlier this month during a presentation to the city’s BAR, which controls the exteriors of the structures that contribute to the city's historic districts.

"The first couple of times I walked up and down Second Street and looked at that wall I thought, 'Man, this looks terrible,'" said Michael Caplin. "It looks like peeling paint on a brick wall.'"

Caplin co-chairs a group called Friends of Cville Downtown. It’s a sort of successor organization to the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville. Since last year, the group’s civic vision has meant wrapping the weathering hulk of the unfinished Landmark hotel with an artist's mural, adding string lights to the mall and hosting a variety of special events such as the ongoing “Downtown in Bloom.”

Caplin appeared before the BAR on May 16 for a preliminary discussion of his proposal to refresh the Coke sign. He said the idea was not to return the ad to its original bold hues but just enough to render it legible. And that seemed to appeal to Board Member James Zehmer.

"If you don't do anything, it's going to continue to degrade until it's gone," said Zehmer.

"Part of the joy is seeing those different layers," countered Chair Breck Gastinger, who said the sign's current "ghost character" is what he prefers.

"Our city is constantly evolving, and painted signs do fade," continued Gastinger. "We are not bombarded by a lot of commercial signage, and I think that's a good thing. It has led to a more humane, pedestrian-scale experience in our city."

"You know we lose it if we don't do anything," said Caplin.

The BAR operates under a mix of local rules and National Park Service guidelines, which include definitions. Words such as rehabilitation, restoration, reconstruction and preservation might sound similar to some people, but in the architectural swirl of the BAR these terms have distinct meanings, and how a project is described may affect the outcome.

After hearing Gastinger's opposition and after a graphic designer called in to denounce his proposal as "artificial," Caplin said that he would ask his designer to tone down the saturation.

"It's just a question of finding the sweet spot for everybody," Caplin said after the meeting.

In recent years, the BAR has approved new murals in several locations, but is this a new mural? Caplin told The Daily Progress that he hopes his proposal is seen more as maintenance.

"This is stabilizing what we have and refreshing its visibility just enough that we can keep it," said Caplin, who plans to return to the BAR next month with another version of the proposal.