Services to resume at Yancey Community Health Clinic
Services to resume at Yancey Community Health Clinic

Yancey School Community Center

 Yancey School Community Center in Esmont.

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE

The Blue Ridge Health District is resuming services at the Yancey Community Health Clinic in Esmont.

The Yancey site will hold its monthly clinic Thursday. During the clinic, family planning and sexual health services will be available from 9 a.m. to noon, and free COVID-19 vaccines will be administered from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

In September 2019, the health district established the Yancey Community Health Clinic. The site, located in the Yancey School Community Center, aims to ensure a range of public health services are available to the southern Albemarle community, the health district said. 

Registration is required for all services. Appointments can be made by calling (434) 270-3216. 

— Staff reports

