Service slated for noted Charlottesville photographer Roseberry

A memorial service for Edwin Roseberry, whose 20th century photographs of local parties and infrastructure are the subject of several recent books, has been slated for this Sunday at the University of Virginia Chapel.

"Hopefully, it'll be light and upbeat," said his son, Edwin Roseberry Jr. of the San Jose, Calif. area. "It's the celebration of a life well lived."

The elder Roseberry made photographs of celebrities Elizabeth Taylor and Chuck Berry, along with dozens of intoxicated UVa students and the changing skyline of Charlottesville. He died Oct. 13 at the age of 97 in California, where he moved to be near his son two years ago.

The UVa Chapel has particular significance for this family, as the elder Roseberry donated a stained glass window there in memory of his first wife, Mary Lou Sprengel Roseberry. A graduate of the nursing school who went on to work at the hospital, she was married there in 1949 but died in 1978 of cancer at the age of 53.

The service will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 and officiated by Marilu Thomas, an associate rector at Christ Episcopal Church.

This may be one of the last public events at the UVa Chapel, as the structure closes Jan. 2 for an approximately eight-month renovation.