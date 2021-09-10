Sept. 11 redirected Baptist minister Jenkins' life

He and his golf partner went into the clubhouse, where a large television was showing a burning tower.

“We saw the one tower in flames and just then the second plane hit the other tower and we knew that this was not good,” he said. “A Boeing 767 just doesn’t run into the Twin Towers and two of them certainly don’t.”

Jenkins was right. He packed his bags and came home to Virginia and was quickly ordered to report to the Pentagon. There, he served personnel being treated for the psychological impacts of living through the attack and seeing the results. He also performed the first memorial service for those who died.

“That day, my whole world view changed. I realized that, as a country, we were really vulnerable. We’d seen terrorism before and there’d been other incidents at the Twin Towers, but we had never lost this many non-military personnel, civilians, since the British left. It was a real wake-up moment,” he said.

Jenkins went on to perform many memorial services in the weeks that followed.