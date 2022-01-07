Sentara Martha Jefferson postpones elective procedures while UVa stays the course

Facing record COVID-19 hospitalizations and a surge in cases, Sentara Healthcare is postponing non-emergency surgeries and procedures at its hospitals along with diagnostic testing, starting Jan. 10, according to a Friday announcement.

“Sentara hospitals are currently treating more COVID-19 patients than ever before,” the company said in a news release. “The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Sentara facilities more than doubled within the week and more than quadrupled within the last month.”

Sentara owns Albemarle County-based Martha Jefferson Hospital. The local hospital has seen an increasing number of patients with COVID-19, up to 33 on Friday, which is about one-fifth of its hospital patients, according to a Sentara dashboard.

Officials with the University of Virginia Medical Center said Friday that they have about 82 COVID-19 patients. As of Wednesday, UVa was averaging about 12 new hospitalizations over a seven-day period, a record high.

Yet, UVa is not restricting elective procedures, officials said Friday. Because UVa utilizes a recently constructed and completed multi-story portion of the hospital for COVID care, the hospital is able to expand and contract COVID units as needed.