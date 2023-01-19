 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentara Martha Jefferson opens breast surgery practice

Martha Jefferson Hospital lights

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is located on Martha Jefferson Drive in Charlottesville.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Sentara has opened a breast surgery practice at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.

Surgeon Dr. Linda Sommers and surgical oncologist Dr. Kimberly Suppes started providing services at the hospital on Monday, according to a Sentara statement.

“This expansion in our services, coupling their expertise with that of our existing care team, will greatly benefit our community,” said Ellen Burke, regional director of operations for Sentara Medical Group-Charlottesville, in a statement.

The practice is located in Suite 320 at 595 Martha Jefferson Drive. It's Sentara Breast Surgery Specialists' second location; the other is in Harrisonburg.

For more information, call (434) 654-7000.

