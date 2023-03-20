Face masks will be optional for most patients and staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and other Sentara locations starting Tuesday.

Masking is still required for patients who are seeking treatment for viral illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu.

Health care workers treating patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are also required to wear masks.

Patients and visitors are still strongly encouraged to wear masks, according to a Sentara statement, and face coverings will continue to be provided.

Sentara said the decision was made due to a countrywide decrease in patients seeking treatment for COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.