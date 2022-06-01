 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior Statesmen group to host climate discussion

Eco-friendly toiletries

Conversations about climate change and the impact of human consumption have gotten louder over the last several years. According to the Pew Research Center, 64% of Americans now say that protecting the environment should be a top priority for our government—and governments across the U.S. are taking note.

Hawaii lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban single-use plastic in hotels (including toiletries) in an effort to keep more out of landfills. Bills like this, and society's general inclination to want to do their part no matter how small, have more hotels than ever before switching to green, refillable, and eco-friendly toiletry options in their hotels.

 Canva

Local officials and community members working to address climate change will share information about their efforts during a forum next week.

Hosted by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia, the June 8 discussion will include ways local residents can get involved. Climate protection program managers with Charlottesville and Albemarle, the University of Virginia’s sustainability director and the executive director of Community Climate Collaborative will sit on the panel.

Sue Friedman, president of Senior Statesmen, will moderate. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 1:30 p.m. June 8.

The meeting will be held in the Rotunda Room at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, 250 Pantops Mountain Road in Charlottesville. Proof of vaccination and face coverings are required.

