Senior Statesmen group to host climate discussion

Local officials and community members working to address climate change will share information about their efforts during a forum next week.

Hosted by the Senior Statesmen of Virginia, the June 8 discussion will include ways local residents can get involved. Climate protection program managers with Charlottesville and Albemarle, the University of Virginia’s sustainability director and the executive director of Community Climate Collaborative will sit on the panel.

Sue Friedman, president of Senior Statesmen, will moderate. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 1:30 p.m. June 8.

The meeting will be held in the Rotunda Room at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge, 250 Pantops Mountain Road in Charlottesville. Proof of vaccination and face coverings are required.