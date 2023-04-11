Community elections will be the topic of choice at the Senior Statesmen of Virginia’s meeting on Wednesday.

The event is titled “What is Happening with Local Voting” and is scheduled to feature Clara Belle Wheeler, vice chair of the Albemarle County Electoral Board, as well as Jim Nix, board secretary to the Charlottesville Electoral Board. Senior Statesman's Bob Beard, who serves on the group's board, will moderate the discussion.

The meeting is free and open to the public, and is scheduled to take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Rotunda Room of Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge at 250 Pantops Mountain Road in Charlottesville.