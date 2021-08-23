Sen. Warner visits Charlottesville Post Office to address mail delays

“I know that I have bills in this backlogged mail that need to be paid,” he said.

Wasch attended Warner’s press conference hoping to get some answers. He is frustrated with the service, but he blames poor management, not the carriers.

“There’s nobody that should take their problems out on these people. My mailman … is the nicest person … They did not create the problem. Please don’t take it out on them,” he said.

Wasch said that while he is a lifelong Republican, he would vote for Warner, a Democrat, if he is able to fix the problems with the mail.

Charlottesville resident Betty Mooney said she and her neighbors didn’t receive mail for two weeks, except for Amazon packages. Mooney said on Monday that she found out there is not currently a dedicated mail carrier for her route, and that another carrier will be delivering their mail once a week.

“It’s just such a lack of trust now that I have in the Postal Service and I feel really sad about it. It’s not the carriers’ fault. They’re doing all they can. They’re working long hours,” she said.

Mooney said she is concerned this will create an equity issue, especially for people who don’t have internet access to pay bills online.