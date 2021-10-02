Sen. Warner says USPS addressing backlog this weekend

In Charlottesville, early voting will be open at the City Hall Annex in Room 142 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Thursdays, early voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both localities will also hold two Saturday early voting days from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.

Postal service issues are not new to Charlottesville. In 2010, the postal service closed its Charlottesville sorting plant and moved operations to Sandston, near Richmond. Mail sent from one side of the city to another must first be trucked to Richmond for sorting and then back to Charlottesville for delivery.

There have also been staffing and leadership issues. Cloteal Farmer, who became the Charlottesville postmaster in 2017, is still listed as the Charlottesville postmaster on the USPS postmaster finder webpage. But when Farmer is looked up by her name, it says she went to the Glen Allen Post Office in late 2018.