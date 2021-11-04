Sen. Warner reports improvements at Charlottesville Post Office

Warner said that starting 6 a.m. Saturday, 21 postal employees — who may also be working part-time at other post offices — will “come from all around Virginia” and will be here “through the whole surge of the holidays” to deliver packages.

Eleven retirees are also coming back for the holiday surge, he said.

Leadership reported to Warner that the U.S. 29 post office has also seen a “90% decline in complaints at the window.”

“I’m anxious to hear from the community whether they think that is accurate,” Warner said.

Recently, the post office put up signs on the doors that say, “Customers will not be able to pick up their mail due to non-receipt mail/deliveries.”

There have been management issues at the Charlottesville Post Office for a number of years, and the last time it had a full-time postmaster was 2018. Cloteal Farmer, who became the Charlottesville postmaster in 2017, is still listed as the Charlottesville postmaster on the USPS postmaster finder webpage. But when Farmer is looked up by her name, it says she went to the Glen Allen Post Office in late 2018.