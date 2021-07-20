Search under way for missing woman in Shenandoah National Park

A search for a missing woman is under way in Shenandoah National Park.
Tuesday morning, park officials released a missing person report. Julia Christine Devlin, 55, was last seen in Charlottesville on July 14. Her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on Saturday.
Devlin is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds with dark blonde hair. Anyone who has seen her or has information about her disappearance is urged to call the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 972-4001.
— Madison County Eagle
