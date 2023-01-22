Scottsville man dies in automobile crash

A 48-year-old Scottsville man has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in southern Albemarle early Saturday morning. Albemarle County Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Jeffrey Gale Gunsallus, died at the scene, the 5500 block of Rolling Road.

Police and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. to a report of the crash whose cause remains under investigation by the police department’s fatal crash reconstruction team, police say.

Gunsallus was a lifetime resident of Central Virginia and a graduate of Fluvanna County High School. His mother and brother survive him.

“He loved his family, and he loved his dogs,” childhood friend Robin Garrison told the Daily Progress. “He will be missed.”

The death of Gunsallus is the third on Charlottesville/Albemarle roads this year. The others were pedestrians struck by cars, one on Ivy Road in the city and one on Seminole Trail in the county.