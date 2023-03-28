The Albemarle County School Board has named Cyndi Wells as the next principal of Scottsville Elementary School.

Wells was appointed by the school board on Monday evening, according to an Albemarle County Public Schools statement. She’ll take up the mantle on July 1.

“Change can often be a powerful growth opportunity,” said Wells in a statement. “I always have admired Scottsville’s pledge to its families and staff – that the school is dedicated to the growth of its children through active, engaging, meaningful learning experiences that strengthen the commitment to education of the entire Scottsville community. I am looking forward to joining with an exceptionally talented staff, highly passionate and engaged families, and extraordinary students in fulfilling this commitment."

Since 2019, Wells has served as the principal of Mountain View Elementary School, where she oversaw an enrollment increase of more than 20%. She joined Albemarle County Public Schools in 2006 and has worked as a Title I Coordinator and a division lead coach.

Wells will replace the current interim Scottsville Principal Art Stow, who announced his retirement earlier this year.