Scientists at UVa, Virginia Tech develop possible COVID-19 vaccine

The spike protein, also known as a viral fusion peptide, is nearly universal among coronaviruses and does not differ in the many genetic mutations of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“With the emergence of various SARS-CoV-2 variants, a vaccine targeting a conserved region of all coronaviruses such as the fusion peptide may potentially lead to a broadly protective candidate vaccine,” said Meng. “Such a vaccine, if successful, would be of significant value against variant virus strains.”

The porcine diarrhea virus and the COVID-19 virus are distant relatives and have similar fusion peptides. The porcine virus has struck around the world, sickening pigs so badly that nearly 10% of those infected in the U.S. died.

The study gave researchers a chance to test a vaccine theory in the virus’ native host with similar physiology and immunology as humans.

Meng and Zeichner found both vaccines prevented serious illnesses, thought they did not entirely prevent infection. In fact, the COVID vaccine actually helped fight the diarrhea-inducing virus.

The vaccines also primed the immune system of the pigs to mount a much more vigorous immune response to the infections.